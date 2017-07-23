David Letterman Bestows Gift To Ball State, His Alma Mater

(CBS) – Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, has a treasure trove of memorabilia from one of its most famous alums.
WBBM’s Rob Hart reports.
David Letterman, class of 1969, is donating more than 1,000 pieces of personal memorabilia to his alma mater.
That includes 15 Emmy Awards and his Kennedy Center Honor medal.
Letterman, who retired as host of CBS’s “The Late Show” in 2015, frequently zinged Ball State during his three decades as a late night talk show host.
He told fellow Hoosier Jane Pauley in 1981 he had trouble getting into Indiana University, which put him on probation. Ball State, on the other hand, admitted him “with honors,” Letterman joked.
Ball State is researching and appraising the items as they come in.