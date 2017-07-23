Four Shot — 1 Fatally — In Avalon Park

July 23, 2017 11:11 AM
Filed Under: fatal, Four Shot, One Dead

(STMW) — One man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the South Side Avalon Park neighborhood.

The men — ages 23, 31, 34 and 40 — were shot about 5:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 82nd Street, according to Chicago Police.

The 40-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and right hand, while the 23-year-old was shot in the face, police said. They both showed up at South Shore Hospital, where they reported being shot at 5:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Phillips. They were later transferred to Stroger Hospital, where the 40-year-old died. The 23-year-old’s condition was not immediately known.

The other men gave differing accounts of what happened, but police said the violence was connected.

The 31-year-old told investigators he was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a white sedan opened fire, striking him in the groin and back, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the left forearm and taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

