Levine: Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks Ready To Pitch Against White Sox

(CBS) — The waiting has been the worst part of Kyle Henricks’ rehab from a right middle finger strain. The Major League’s leader in ERA (2.17) in 2017 was injured in early June and has not pitched in a Chicago Cubs game since June 5.

His return against the crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox, is considered another positive sign.

The rotation has had six quality starts in the eight games since the All-Star break.

“To get Kyle and (Jose) Quintana here this time of the season is important,” Joe Maddon said on Sunday. “Getting Kyle back with this particular group is really interesting to watch right now. This should also be a real shot in the arm to the group. Just like getting Jose for that start in Baltimore — you could feel a difference in the attitude. When Kyle takes the mound, I suspect the group feeling the same thing.”

Hendricks had two rehab outings in preparation for his start versus Miguel Gonzales and the White Sox.

“I am just excited to get back out there and hopefully add to the roll we are on right now,” Hendricks said. “Right now, my finger is feeling good. I would have liked to come back sooner, but I am glad we took the course we did and how it panned out.”

Trying to get the middle finger pain under control, the Cubs medical staff took two MRI exams before the treatments began to lessen the pain for the pitcher. In two rehab starts at Double-A Tennessee, he allowed one run on two hits in 8.1 innings, including 5.0 perfect innings in his last outing July 17, against Mobile.

The pitcher said throwing the curve ball and sinker was the most painful aspects of the finger injury.

“The doctors didn’t know what it was at first,” Hendricks said. “Then it took two weeks for the pain to get out of there. It was about two to three weeks to build the strength back up in the hand. I used the time to keep my body in shape. I did my cardio work, my shoulder work to keep the arm strong. I tried to take every positive out of it I possibly could. This was also a breather and helped to get away from it. Now I am ready to go. I need this mentally. I need baseball in my life, for sure.”

Hendricks was 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA before the injury. Pitching against the White Sox is a little bonus bump of adrenaline moving into this comeback start.

“Walking around town, that is all you see,” Hendricks said, referring to all the Cubs and Sox jerseys. “We see more Cubs now. It is always fun driving down to their ballpark. It is like another home game in a way, even though it is on the road. We always have a good time with it.”

