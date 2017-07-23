Serial Bank Robber Strikes: FBI

(STMW) — A man who robbed a northwest suburban Rosemont bank Saturday afternoon is also suspected of robbing three other Chicago area banks since January.
About 1:50 p.m., the man robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch at 7150 Mannheim Rd. in Rosemont, according to the FBI.
He is described as a white man, thought to be in his mid 20s or 30s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-1, with a thin build, the FBI said. Witnesses said he had foundation makeup on his face.
The man is also suspected in three other bank robberies in the Chicago area.
At 4:47 p.m. on June 30, the suspect robbed a Chase Bank branch at 175 McHenry Rd. in northwest suburban Buffalo Grove. During that incident, he passed a note to a teller demanding money and implying that he had a weapon, the FBI and Buffalo Grove police said. He was clean-shaven with short, dark hair with a part in the middle and wore dark sunglasses, a light, striped button-up shirt and a black full-length zip jacket.
At 5:13 p.m. on Feb. 3, the man robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch at 1645 Larkin Ave. in northwest Elgin, the FBI said. The same suspect is also suspected of robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch at 4:07 p.m. on Jan. 12 in west suburban Woodridge.
