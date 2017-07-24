Chicago Receives Its Own Photo Book

July 24, 2017 12:05 PM
9780991541874 Chicago Receives Its Own Photo Book

Chicago: Classic Photographs (Credit: City Files Press)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago has never had its own photo book, until now…

Picture editors, Richard Cahan and Michael Williams organized a collection of photos taken by Chicago’s most important photographers and created a book, Chicago: Classic Photographs.

The book contains 225 images showing all aspects of Chicago, from its architecture and landscape to its rich, cultural neighborhoods.

“This is a book for people who love Chicago and for visitors who want something special to remember her by. It is filled with classic photographs that defy time — timeless pictures of a changing city,” the editors wrote in a statement.

For the first time, a book is featuring photos from the city’s most important photographers – Harry Callahan, Aaron Siskind, Art Shay.

Cahan and Williams chose photos going back more than a century to show a city that is both “well-known and surprising.”

All books ordered are signed by the authors.

The book comes in a hardcover design with 240 pages. The retail price of the book is $39.95 and the online price is $35 plus tax and shipping.

Check out some of the photos below:

3 1030x805 Chicago Receives Its Own Photo Book

(Credit: City Files Press)

5 1030x836 Chicago Receives Its Own Photo Book

(Credit: City Files Press)

2 1030x775 Chicago Receives Its Own Photo Book

(Credit: City Files Press)

4 1030x813 Chicago Receives Its Own Photo Book

(Credit: City Files Press)

