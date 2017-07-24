2 Men Charged With Shooting CPD Officer After Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with shooting a Chicago Police officer in the leg and robbing a T-Mobile store Friday afternoon.

Donzell Grant, 20, and Cortez Harrington, 24, each face seven felony charges, according to Chicago Police.

They allegedly shot the officer near 43rd Street and Ashland in a chase that followed the robbery, police said. The injured officer, a woman, was treated for her injuries at Stroger Hospital and released Friday night.

Minutes before the shooting, they had walked into the store about 1:30 p.m., announced a robbery and tied the male employees in the back of the store, according to police. They left with an undetermined amount of merchandise, police said.

Victims pointed officers in the direction the suspects ran, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson told reporters outside the hospital.

After they got out of their squad car, “one or more offenders” opened fire on the two officers. The female officer — who has been with the department for about 2 1/2 years — was shot in the left leg, Johnson said.

The two officers returned fire, and the wounded officer’s partner chased one of the suspects and took that person into custody in a nearby alley, Johnson said.

A weapon was recovered, “but we’re still trying to make the determination with the ATF whether or not that weapon was involved in the incident,” Johnson said at the time.

Donzell and Harrington face the following charges:

• Two counts of attempted first degree murder;

• Armed robbery with a firearm;

• Aggravated battery — discharge of a firearm at an on-duty officer;

• Aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer;

• Armed kidnapping with a firearm; and

• Aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

They were both scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday.

Mary Gonzalez, 36, was inside her 3rd floor apartment on Marshfield near 43rd with her three children, ages 7, 8, and 11, at the time of the shooting.

Gonzalez said the neighborhood has been “pretty quiet ” for the last month, but during past summer months she has heard gunfire every day for weeks at a time.

“It’s crazy up here,” she said. “Last year they got my house with an AK-47 like 25 times, but thank God nobody in my house was injured.”

Miguel Carmona, 40, was standing, chatting and eating on the patio of Orale Tacos, where the owner was grilling outside with half a dozen people, when the shots rang out. He said a heard a bullet fly past his head as he ducked.

“I jumped on the floor and dropped my taco,” Carmona said, with translation services provided by a friend who asked not to be named.

The wrought iron fence around the restaurant’s patio was damaged by a bullet. “I’m relieved nothing happened to me,” Carmona said.

