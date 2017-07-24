CTA, Uber Offering Free Rides For Crosstown Classic

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority and Uber are offering free rides for fans during this week’s Crosstown Classic.
The CTA is offering to give fans free rides at the Addison Red Line station during the first set of games at Wrigley Field, and also at the 35th Street Red Line station during the games at Guaranteed Rate Field later in the week.
The free rides will be available at the Addison Red Line station for three hours after each game at Wrigley and for two hours at the 35th Street Red Line station for each game at Guaranteed Rate.
Uber is also getting in the giving spirit.
Fans can use the promo code MLCROSSTOWN Monday and Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. for a free ride up to $10. When the series shifts to the South Side for night games, the deal will be eligible Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.