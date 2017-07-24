Reports: Derrick Rose Agrees To Deal With Cavaliers

(CBS) In another twist to a surreal career arc, Derrick Rose has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cavaliers, according to The Vertical’s Shams Charania and other reports.

The deal is for the veteran’s minimum at a reported $2.1 million and comes after Rose spent last season with the New York Knicks. Rose, of course, spent his first eight seasons in Chicago, with star-crossed results. He was the youngest MVP in league history in 2010-’11 before a series of knee injuries derailed his career and the Bulls’ quest for championships. Chicago traded him to New York in June 2016.

In Cleveland, Rose will join forces with LeBron James, the star who blocked the path of Rose and the Bulls in the postseason on multiple occasions. He’ll also join a franchise in disarray. After a loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers let well-regarded general manager David Griffin go. And just last Friday, news broke that star point guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Cavaliers to trade him, as he desires to be the leading figure on a team and get out of James’ shadow.

Rose, 28, chose the Cavaliers over the Lakers, according to reports. He’s coming off his best statistical season in five years, having averaged 18.0 points on 47.1 percent shooting for the Knicks in 2016-’17. With the Cavaliers, Rose would be a backup if Irving stays around. If a trade is completed — and many around the league believe it’s inevitable — Rose should have the opportunity to start.