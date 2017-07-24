Fox River Pier Floats Away With Boats Still Attached

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pier with multiple boats attached started floating downstream on the Fox River Sunday.
Algonquin-Lake of the Hills Fire Protection District Chief, Peter Van Dorpe, says a runaway pier with 8-12 recreational boats attached became lose around Algonquin Road, and floated nearly 50 yards downstream before becoming wedged along the riverbank.
He says it’s lucky the pier and boat combination did not make its way another 100 yards to the damn.
“This is one big barge full of loosely tied together stuff — so that would have been one big, jumbled mess of debris is what it would have been,” he said.
Chief Van Dorpe says crews from Ericson Marine secured the pier to trees on the shoreline and are removing the boats.