Itasca Still Cleaning Up From Powerful Weekend Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) — High winds and rain caused significant damage in Itasca over the weekend, and cleanup was ongoing Monday morning.
Landscapers said they were booked solid with cleanup jobs in Itasca until further notice. Indeed, work seems never-ending for homeowners along a section of Broker Avenue.
A 52-foot evergreen tree toppled in Robert Cudzich’s yard during the storm that blew through Friday night. More than 60 hours later, he was still picking up the pieces.
“I’ve got to get rid of those bricks, and I’m trying to get rid of this stump,” he said.
Across the street, Betty Kuncih was tidying up her daughter’s driveway, after xxx. She said she’s grateful for the heavy lifting neighbors already have done.
“They were just sawing trees, getting trees off the streets. It was phenomenal,” she said.
A giant tree trunk around the corner was still lying atop a power line Monday morning.
Due to the large amount of storm damage, Itasca has set up a hotline to help residents with tree removal: 630-228-5625.