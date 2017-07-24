Sheriff: Two People, Including 3-Year-Old, Killed In Beecher Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people, including a 3-year-old, were killed, and two other children were critically injured in a crash Monday morning near south suburban Beecher.
The crash between a pickup and another vehicle happened about 9 a.m. at Yates Avenue and Corning Road in unincorporated Beecher, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.
The female driver of the vehicle and a 3-year-old passenger were killed in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office. Two other children who were riding in the vehicle, believed to be about 5 and 9, were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized, according to the sheriff’s office.
Roads are closed in the area for the investigation.
