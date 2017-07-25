2 Killed, 6 Wounded Within 7 Hours Tuesday In Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed within 10 minutes of each other and six other people were also wounded Monday in shootings across the city.

The year’s shooting death toll rose to 370 after the violence Monday, with more than 2,086 people shot in the city since the start of the year, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

The most recent of the two killings happened at 10:20 p.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police. A man and a woman were standing in the 7100 block of South Rhodes when a silver Nissan Altima pulled up and three males got out and opened fire. The 20-year-old man was shot in the head, and a woman, who was believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was shot in both legs.

The man was later pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The woman was also taken to Christ, where her condition was stabilized.

Just 10 minutes earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded in a Southwest Side Chicago Lawn neighborhood shooting. The men, ages 21 and 26, were driving south at 10:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 63rd Street when someone walked up to their vehicle and opened fire, police said. The younger man was shot in the chest and later pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital. A bullet grazed the 26-year-old in the chest, and his condition was stabilized at Holy Cross.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm either of the two deaths.

About an hour later, a man was shot in the head while standing on a porch in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 43-year-old was on a porch in front of a home at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of North Lorel when three people came out of a gangway and a fight broke out, police said. During the fight, one of the people took out a gun and shot the man on the porch. He was listed in serious condition at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

The evening’s first shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. when two men were wounded in the South Side Gresham neighborhood. The men, who are both 26 years old, were standing on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of West 78th Street when a tan or gold van pulled up and four males got out and opened fire, police said. The shooters got back into the van and drove west on 78th Street.

One of the men suffered a graze wound to the right leg, and the other man was shot in the left arm and grazed in the right arm, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

Hours earlier, an 18-year-old man was wounded in a Belmont Cragin neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Northwest Side. The man was walking in the 5600 block of West Palmer at 3:02 p.m. when a blue car pulled up and someone inside fired shots and then drove away, police said. He was shot in the right foot. A friend drove him to Community First Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

The day’s violence followed a weekend in which six people were killed and 35 others were wounded in shootings across the city between Friday evening and Monday morning.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)