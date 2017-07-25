Clerk Shot In 7-Eleven Robbery In Sycamore; 3 Suspects In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three suspects have been arrested after a 7-Eleven clerk was shot during an armed robbery Monday night in far west suburban Sycamore.
Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, two men walked into the 7-Eleven on State Street in Sycamore, and began struggling with the clerk, who was shot twice, according to Sycamore police. The suspects fled the scene in a white car.
The clerk was taken to Kishwaukee Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
Police said three suspects were arrested Tuesday morning in Elmhurst, about 40 miles east of Sycamore.
Around 1:15 a.m., Elmhurst police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the getaway car, and attempted to pull it over, police said. The car crashed near North and Indiana avenues, and two suspects were taken into custody. A gun was found in the car. Police said detectives also found other evidence connecting the suspects to the robbery in Sycamore.
Later, around 8:15 a.m., Elmhurst police notified Sycamore police a third suspect had been arrested, after he was found hiding under the deck of a home.
Sycamore police said the suspects also are believed to have been involved in a gas station robbery in Carol Stream less than an hour after the 7-Eleven robbery. In that robbery, a clerk also was injured, and was expected to recover.