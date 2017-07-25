Some Aldermen Want Hearings Before Airport Cops Are Demoted

(CBS) — Some Chicago aldermen are moving to block the Department of Aviation from changing the rules for its Airport Security officers — a move following the incident in which a passenger was dragged off a United jet.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.
The aldermen demand the aviation department stop stripping its police force of power and title before the City Council can hold hearings. Ward 22 Ald. Ricardo Muñoz was among nine aldermen who gathered with several aviation officers Tuesday.
Their argument: The City Council created the force by ordinance, so the council should have a say.
An Aviation Department official says the officers never had police powers.
Following the United debacle earlier this year, city officials said aviation officers will not get involved in customer-related disputes. Chicago police officers will respond to security issues.