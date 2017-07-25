Rare Lamborghinis Roll Into Chicago

(CBS) — Two million dollars is a big price for a house. For a car, it is unheard of.

But not today in Chiacgo.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole saw two rare Lamborghinis roll into town.

Each Lamborghini Centenario is worth more than $2 million. Built to honor founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday, only 40 have been made. Chicago’s Perillo Motors has taken delivery of two.

“These are investments,” says Joe Perillo. “They’re show-and-tell cars — cars that people don’t need. They’re cars that people want.”

Both have already been sold.

What makes the specially made cars so special?

For one, only a handful have been made. Also, the car’s V-12 6.5-liter engine goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds.

Just the insurance alone on one of the cars is $10,000.