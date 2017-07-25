Solid Earnings Push S&P 500 To Record Close

CHICAGO (CBS) — Stocks closed higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 posting a record close, after a slew of better-than-expected quarterly earnings put investors in a buying mood.
The S&P 500 gained 7, the NASDAQ added 1 and the Dow Jones Industrial average closed up over 100 points, settling to 21,613.
“This has not been a market that you’ve wanted to sell-short or go to cash. Any dips have been bought very quickly and this still remains a pretty positive earnings story underpinning stocks and we’ve seen more of that today,” said Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services.
He also noted that he currently finds shares of Celgene, Google-parent (Alphabet) and D.R. Horton attractive at current levels.