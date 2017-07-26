Bears Optimistic About Danny Trevathan’s Health Entering Training Camp

By Chris Emma–

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) — The recovery of Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan from a gruesome injury is going well, with general manager Ryan Pace optimistic that Trevathan can avoid the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Trevathan ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee in late November, an injury that required surgery. Pace had initially stated early in the offseason that the status of Trevathan was cloudy entering training camp. Team physicals are being conducted Wednesday as players report to training camp. The status of Trevathan will be known further from there.

Pace and coach John Fox met with the media Wednesday to open their third training camp together, starting their press conference by stating that it’s possible the Bears could have no players open the season on the PUP list.

The statuses of tight end Zach Miller and offensive lineman Kyle Long — both of whom suffered season-ending injuries last November — are worth following. Miller suffered a broken right foot, which required surgery. Long had surgery to repair ligament damage to his right ankle. Doctors decided that his recovery during that time would allow the torn labrum in his left shoulder to repair naturally and without surgery.

As of the Bears’ media availability early Wednesday afternoon, the only confirmed absence from camp is for guard Josh Sitton, whose family is celebrating the birth of a child.

The Bears take the field Thursday morning for their first practice of training camp at Olivet Nazarene.