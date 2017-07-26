Beecher Mourns Tragic Loss Of Pregnant Mom, Children In Crash

BEECHER (CBS) — Hundreds of people in south suburban Beecher turned to pay their respects to a family who lost a pregnant mother and two sons in one crash.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports, many here in Beecher felt powerless but wanted to do something after this tragedy. So one resident helped arrange a vigil to support the Schmidt family and each other.

The mournful sound of a bagpipe envelops those gathered in Beecher’s Fireman’s Park.

They prayed and grieved the loss of 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt, her unborn child and two young sons, ages 1 and 4.

Police say they died in a car crash Monday. Schmidt was taking her children to Bible camp when the 25-year old-driver of a pickup ran a stop sign and slammed into the family’s car.

Schmidt’s 6-year-old son survived but is in critical condition-his father at the hospital with him.

Residents here say being together, at this vigil by candlelight, may provide some comfort.

Donations can be sent and payable to:

Schmidt Family Fund

First Community Bank & Trust

PO Box 457

Beecher, IL 60401