Boy Dies At Hospital Following Beecher Crash That Killed Mother, Brother

July 26, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Beecher, Crash, Critical Condition, fatal crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after being put on life-support following a crash near south suburban Beecher.

Weston Schmidt, 4, was pronounced deceased at 5:55 p.m. at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Weston’s 6-year-old brother remains in critical condition at Comer. The boy was placed into a medically induced coma on Monday.

A woman and her 2-year-old son were killed and her two other children were critically injured Monday in a crash near south suburban Beecher. (CBS)

Members of the Schmidt family were involved in a crash on Monday in south suburban Beecher. The boys’ mother, 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt and their 2-year-old brother, Kalab were killed. The other two boys, ages four and six, were taken to a hospital in Indiana and later transferred to hospitals in Chicago.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the mother, Lindsey Schmidt, was pregnant at the time of her death. She was taking her children to a nearby Bible Camp when the accident occurred.

The 25-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash had minor injuries. He was transported Monday to Christ Hospital, where he was treated for a large cut to his arm. He received reconstruction surgery and was listed Tuesday in stable condition.

After initial investigation, Will County police said the driver of the pick-up truck, who was traveling eastbound on Corning Road, ran a stop sign before colliding with an SUV in the intersection of Yates and Corning. (CBS)

Charges are pending as of Tuesday. Police are still investigating the crash.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said they would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy and continued prayers for the Schmidt family.

First Community Bank and Trust set up a donation fund for the family. The bank is accepting donations at their Beecher or Peotone locations. Donors can also mail checks to their PO Box.

