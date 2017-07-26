Boy Dies At Hospital Following Beecher Crash That Killed Mother, Brother

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after being put on life-support following a crash near south suburban Beecher.
Weston Schmidt, 4, was pronounced deceased at 5:55 p.m. at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.
Weston’s 6-year-old brother remains in critical condition at Comer. The boy was placed into a medically induced coma on Monday.
Members of the Schmidt family were involved in a crash on Monday in south suburban Beecher. The boys’ mother, 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt and their 2-year-old brother, Kalab were killed. The other two boys, ages four and six, were taken to a hospital in Indiana and later transferred to hospitals in Chicago.
RELATED: Sheriff: A Woman And Her 2-Year-Old Son Killed In Beecher Crash
The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the mother, Lindsey Schmidt, was pregnant at the time of her death. She was taking her children to a nearby Bible Camp when the accident occurred.
The 25-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash had minor injuries. He was transported Monday to Christ Hospital, where he was treated for a large cut to his arm. He received reconstruction surgery and was listed Tuesday in stable condition.
Charges are pending as of Tuesday. Police are still investigating the crash.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said they would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy and continued prayers for the Schmidt family.
First Community Bank and Trust set up a donation fund for the family. The bank is accepting donations at their Beecher or Peotone locations. Donors can also mail checks to their PO Box.