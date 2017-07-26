OEMC Dispatcher’s Case To Go To Trial After Road Rage, Shooting Incident

CHICAGO (CBS) – The 911 dispatcher charged with shooting an 18-year-old girl in a road rage incident will have her case go to trail.

As CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports, the teen’s family is asking for justice.

“I love her so much,” said Jesus Garcia, brother of Selene Garcia.

Jesus Garcia, 12, witnessed the road rage incident last week. He said he was sitting behind his sister Selene Garcia inside an SUV when Keli McGrath shot the 18-year-old in the chest.

“I tried to be strong and get help and that’s what I did, to get safety for my sister,” Garcia said.

Garcia along with Selene’s mother and husband spoke for the first time on Wednesday saying they are upset McGrath walked out of court on Wednesday free on bond.

“Es injusto.”

In Spanish, Selene’s mother said, quote, “it’s not fair this woman is out free while my daughter is fighting for her life in a hospital.”

“She has damage to vital organs, including her heart, her lungs, pancreas and stomach,” said Arturo Jauregui, Garcia’s attorney.

McGrath is charged with aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

The 22-year veteran OEMC employee was legally carrying a gun.

McGrath’s attorney said his client acted in self-defense.

“She was attacked by the other driver who threw a cup through the window,” said James McKay, Jr., McGrath’s attorney. “She remained in the car and called 911.”

“Someone threw some water at her, boo hoo, you don’t get out of your car and start and fight and then pull a gun out to end it,” said Edward J. Santiago, Garcia’s attorney.

Selene Garcia’s attorneys said doctors have advised them the teen will likely become permanently disabled. They plan on filing a suit for damages, but are waiting for Garcia to recover.

In the meantime, McGrath had to surrender her valid FOID card and concealed carry license.