Man Charged With DUI In Crash That Killed Passenger In Archer Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is facing felony charges after a passenger in his SUV was killed Sunday evening in a rollover crash in the Southwest Side Archer Heights neighborhood.

David A. Arocho, 24, was driving a 1996 GMC Carryall about 11:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Avers when he rear-ended a 2003 Jeep SUV that was stopped in traffic, according to Chicago Police. The GMC flipped over when it hit the Jeep.

A female passenger in the GMC was pronounced dead at the scene after she possibly fell out of the SUV, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her identity had not been released Tuesday evening.

An autopsy Tuesday found she died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

Arocho was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 34-year-old woman, wasn’t injured, police said.

Arocho was charged with reckless homicide in a motor vehicle; aggravated DUI in an accidental death; drug DUI; failure to carry or display a driver’s license or permit; failure to reduce speed; operating a motor vehicle without insurance; and violating parole.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

