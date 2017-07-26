Trump Announces Ban On Transgender Service In Military

CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump has announced the U.S. military will ban transgender individuals from serving “in any capacity.”

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the president said the military must focus on “decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Transgender servicemembers have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended a previous ban, declaring it the right thing to do. Since Oct. 1, 2016, transgender troops have been able to receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identifications in the Pentagon’s personnel system.

But Carter also gave the services until July 1 to develop policies to allow people already identifying as transgender to newly join the military, if they meet physical, medical and other standards, and have been stable in their identified genders for 18 months. The military chiefs had said they needed time to study the issue and its effects on the readiness of the force before taking that step.

Last month, military chiefs sought a six-month delay before letting transgender people enlist in their services.

Trump’s announcement of the trandgender military ban came on the 69th anniversary of President Harry Truman signing an executive order ending discrimination in the military based on “race, color, religion or national origin,” and eventually desegregating all branches the armed forces.