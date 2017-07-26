Levine: Rick Hahn, White Sox Still In Deal-Now Mode

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox continue to gauge the market and remain in deal-now mode as the trade deadline approaches Monday.

On Tuesday, general manager Rick Hahn made his third trade in two weeks y moving reliever Anthony Swarzak to the Brewers for 25-year-old outfielder Ryan Cordell, who was hitting .284 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs in 68 games at Triple-A before he suffered a back injury.

“We feel we have picked up another interesting prospect in Ryan,” Hahn said. “Scouts seem very enthusiastic about his ability and diverse skill set. He has some power, speed and versatility on the field. He can play all three outfield positions. He has played some third base.

“He should provide us with an intriguing player over the next few months. He is currently on the DL. We can best explain it as a back strain. We will have our doctors look at him. We think this will take a few weeks to resolve. There is a chance we don’t see him until Instructional League (in September and October).”

Hahn would love to continue to stockpile young players. The White Sox have acquired 15 prospects in five trades since last December. There still remain a few attractive pieces available on the team’s 25-man roster, notably outfielder Melky Cabrera and lefty reliever Dan Jennings, veterans who could bring a decent prospect back. The Rays have inquired about Jennings, sources said.

Hahn has made clear to all that the White Sox remain open for business.

“We are,” Hahn said. “We definitely are open. The deadline is Monday. We are still having conversations with different clubs on a number of fronts. We have obviously made our major moves up to this point. We are still having conversations. Something may well materialize between now and Monday.”

After the non-wavier deadline passes Monday, trades can still be made, but it’s trickier because players have to be exposed to other teams.

“Not everything gets done in July,” Hahn said. “There is still time to get things done in August. The dynamics can change trying to deal with blocking and trading with one team instead of all 29 teams. If players clear waivers, we can have similar conversations like we are having now.”

In news on prospects the White Sox already acquired, pitchers Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito are inching closer to a big league promotion from Triple-A, Hahn said.

