3 Options For Small Businesses Seeking Office Space In Chicago



In September of 2015, the Chicago Tribune ran a story about how home offices were becoming less popular. The article noted that, according to University of Michigan business professor Gretchen Spreitzer, working in an office environment was much more stimulating than sitting around in your pajamas all day. An additional perk to working in an office environment is the effortless and plentiful networking opportunities it facilitates. If you own a small business in the Chicago area, here are three options you have for securing office space.





WeWork Chicago

With options ranging from just $350 per month for a hot desk to up to $750 per month for a private office, WeWork Chicago is perfect for the freelancer or small business owner, but it also can accommodate larger companies. Additionally, there are six locations to choose from, including River North, Kinzie, Fulton Market, State Street, National Building, and Grant Park. The environment features endless coffee, a dedicated front desk and modern meeting rooms.



Level Office

Level has offices in West Adams, West Huron, West Monroe and West Wacker with each location offering something special for your business. For example, the West Adams building is situated mere steps from the iconic Willis Tower, so you can take advantage of the thriving community surrounding the iconic attraction. The West Monroe location is just three blocks from Millennial Park and has indoor bike racks to encourage green commuting. Prices start at just $50 per month for renting a prestigious address and go all the way up to the multi-room office suite for companies with up to 100 people.



Industrious Chicago

Industrious Chicago is situated in the heart of River North. Located just across the bridge from the Loop, the spacious 1950s conversion borders the Magnificent Mile. In addition to office space that is suitable for one to five people, Industrious Chicago offers such amenities as relaxation rooms, phone booths, and lounge areas. Businesses with more than five people are encouraged to inquire for special arrangements. Besides ultra-fast internet, unlimited free printing and conference rooms, there is a cafe on the premises which offers Abacus coffee, Bennison’s pastries, fresh fruit and local beer.



This article was written by Allen Foster for CBS Small Business Pulse

