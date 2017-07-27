CTA Bus Hit By Gunfire

(CBS) — A CTA bus with passengers aboard was struck by gunfire as it drove through the scene of a shooting that left two people wounded Thursday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. at 71st and St. Lawrence. Police say a man got out of a dark-colored SUV and started shooting. The people he hit were also on foot.
The shooting victims were a man and a woman in her 40s. A person on the No. 71 bus reportedly also was injured by flying glass.
A witness told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov she heard two volleys of gunshots.