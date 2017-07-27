Cubs’ Kris Bryant Is Open To Idea Of Robot Umpires

(CBS) On Tuesday, mild-mannered Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was ejected for the first time in his big league career when he argued a called third strike that replays showed was several inches off the inside corner.

Asked Thursday about using advanced, automated technology to calls balls and strikes — widely called “robot umpires” — Bryant responded that he was open to the idea.

“I’m definitely open to it,” Bryant said in an interview with Dan Bernstein and Jason Goff on 670 The Score. “I think you’re seeing more and more with replay and stuff that it’s hard, the bang-bang plays are tough to call. It’s nice to have the replay there to ultimately get it right, and I know the umpires appreciate it, because they want to get the calls right too. I think if you could just make everything right … the winner at the end of the game is the true winner of the game. Yeah, I think it’d be something I’m up for talking about.”

Listen to Bryant’s full interview below.