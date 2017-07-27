Cubs Clubhouse’s Attitude Regarding Trade Deadline: In Epstein-Hoyer We Trust

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The consensus in the Cubs clubhouse as the non-waiver trade deadline approaches Monday is twofold.

The players are completely confident in the roster’s current construction. And they’re also fully confident that executives Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer will make the right additions, be it big or small.

And given that the Epstein-Hoyer team has three championships and deftly added closer Aroldis Chapman to help push the Cubs to a championship last season, it’s easy to understand why the players are at peace.

“They already brought in Jose Quintana,” Kris Bryant said. “That has helped us a lot. I have not been here too long, but it appears to me they do a great job of bringing players in who further complement the guys who are already in place. With Quintana, he fits in great. It is nice he will be here three more years.He is an awesome pitcher, and we are glad he is on our side. I am sure they are busy working their magic up there. It is nice to know we have people like that.”

Bryant isn’t one to follow every rumor out there on Twitter, but he’s in on the rumor mill at work in the clubhouse.

“I have heard some stuff,” he said. “Really until something finally happened, I had no clue we were going to get Quintana. I will believe it when a trade happens. They are just rumors until then.”

Shorstop Addison Russell was the headlining return in the blockbuster deal in which Chicago sent starters Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel to Oakland in July 2014.

“They are trusted absolutely,” Russell said. “Their job is to put the best players in this room. Their job is to put the best guys that will fit this clubhouse and organization. They are also looking for the best guys who can help us on the field as well. For them, you must have a good clubhouse presence and also be a pretty tough athlete.”

Regardless of what happens Monday, manager Joe Maddon feels he has enough talent to win without much tweaking to the roster.

“What are we, (10-2) since the break?” Maddon said. “That will push the front office in another direction. Our front office guys know what they are doing. They read the tea leaves pretty well. They are definitely engaged in the moment. They are inspired right now to do what they can to help us. I still stand by my comment. I like what we have here. It is always the (front office’s) job to make your team better every moment of the season. Our guys have been around it before — the blood-in-the-water-type thing. They are ready to do whatever they can.”

