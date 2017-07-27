Dolton Shooting Suspect Sought, No One Found After Standoff

CHICAGO (CBS) — The search for a suspect in a Dolton shooting is ongoing after no one was found when an hours-long standoff ended in the south suburb on Wednesday night.

The standoff ended about 10 p.m. when a home in the 15000 block of Evers Street was searched and the male juvenile wanted in connection with the earlier shooting was not found, Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said.

Police were initially called about 12:30 p.m. about a male shot in the 15100 block of Oak Street, Collins said. The victim had gone to meet the suspect after seeing an iPhone advertised for sale on Facebook. The victim arrived in the block and the suspect got into his vehicle and pulled a handgun.

At some point the victim was shot, though the circumstances weren’t clear, Collins said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition late Wednesday. The victim identified the person who shot him as the suspect.

The suspect, who is known to police through previous encounters, was known to live in the 15000 block of Evers, Collins said. A witness said they saw a male run into the house shortly after the shooting.

The South Suburban Emergency Response Team responded to home, where the suspect was believed to be barricaded inside, Collins said. When Dolton detectives obtained a search warrant, the response team entered the home, but the suspect was not located.

