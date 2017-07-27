Chicago Fire Truck Hit By Bullet In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters responding to a crash in the South Shore neighborhood found themselves under fire early Thursday, and their fire truck was struck by a bullet.
Neighbors near 79th and Yates were drawn out of their homes by intense arguing around 2:30 a.m., and then they became witnesses to a crime.
Police said the incident began with a two-car crash. An associate of one of the accident victims arrived on the scene, and began to fight with someone.
That man returned to his car, pulled out a gun, and started shooting, police said.
One bullet struck the passenger’s side windshield of a Chicago fire truck responding to the crash.
Lamon Reccord, who witnessed the shooting, said he heard a woman involved in the crash saying the man with the gun was going to kill someone before he opened fire. Reccord said he feels sorry for the firefighters who came under fire.
“As far as Chicago police officers, they’re putting their lives on the line every day, so they expect that, so they’ve got to prepare theirselves; but a fireman coming out to help a car crash, and they’re getting shot? That speaks to a different narrative about how people are thinking with guns,” witness Lamon Reccord said.
No injuries were reported.
The alleged gunman was taken into custody. Area South detectives were investigating.