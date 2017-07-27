LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Marquette Park Bank Robbery Might Have Been Suspect’s 4th Since June

July 27, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Alsip, bank robbery, Crime, Marquette Park, Oak Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man believed to be responsible for multiple recent bank robberies struck again Wednesday afternoon when he robbed a U.S. Bank branch in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened about 2 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 3525 W. 63rd St., according to the FBI. A weapon was not shown.

Surveillance images of a man suspected of robbing four banks in Chicago, Oak Lawn, and Alsip since June 2017. (Credit: FBI)

The robber was described as a black man between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-6 with a large build, the FBI said. He wore a driver’s hat, dark suit, white button-down shirt and multi-colored tie.

The FBI believes the same man is responsible for robbing a TCF Bank branch Thursday in Oak Lawn, and U.S. Bank branches in Alsip on July 12 and Chicago on June 6.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700. A reward is being offered.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

