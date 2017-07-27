Pokémon GO Fest Failure Draws Class-Action Lawsuit

(CBS) – A gamer who traveled to Chicago for last weekend’s failed Pokémon GO Festival is now suing organizers.
The California man filed a class-action lawsuit, claiming the festival did not deliver on promises.
The event at Grant Park was plagued by numerous issues, including long lines and glitches with the app.
The maker of Pokémon GO and sponsor of the festival, Niantic, has apologized and offered refunds. But the lawsuit seeks reimbursement of travel expenses for people who came from out of state, or out of the country, for the event.
Pokémon GO is an “augmented reality” game that people play using their smart phone.