Residents Give City Panel Earful About Toxic-Smelling Windows

(CBS) — Angry homeowners filled a banquet hall Thursday, demanding answers from the city about a Midway Airport soundproofing project that has resulted in some houses being installed with what they fear is toxic windows.
2 Investigator Pam Zekman was there as homeowners confronted a city airport noise commission about the odors emanating from the windows.
“I have an 11-month-old at home, and it scares me to death because I had that smell, and I had no idea it could be coming from my windows,” an emotional Michelle Ciorek said.
The soundproofing windows installed around Midway contain poly vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen. Some residents tell CBS 2 they experience toxic-smelling odors when conditions are warm outside.
So far, the city has promised to remove and replace the windows that have an odor. A Department of Aviation representative, Aaron Frame, also told residents Thursday the city is working with an environmental specialist.
The problems that CBS 2 disclosed the city has known about for years — another reason residents say they are so angry.
Residents who live around Midway Airport and have problems with soundproofing windows should call the city at (773) 838-5632.