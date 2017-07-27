The Family That Builds Robots Together …

(CBS) — In the basement of Dyett High School they’re coming together, with tiny robotics, wheels and lifts: kids and their parents.
It’s a real transformer, CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports.
Welcome to the Chicago Public Schools’ Robomatic Summer Camp, where students learn the basics of robotics, often with parents by their side.
In a competition Thursday, the three Simpson kids and their dad finished in first place.
“We are always side by side, elbow to elbow,” Ricky Simpson says.
Lorenzo Craig, the district’s 21st century learning specialist, came up with the idea. He says he noticed fewer minorities at robotics competitions and wanted to change that.
Involving parents, Craig says, helps the whole family’s interest in science and technology and the engineering jobs of tomorrow.
The camp, which serves over two dozen students, continues for the rest of the summer.