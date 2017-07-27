White Sox Trade Dan Jennings To Rays For A Prospect

(CBS) The White Sox have traded lefty reliever Dan Jennings to the Rays for another prospect, they announced Thursday morning.
The White Sox received 24-year-old first baseman Casey Gillaspie, who’s hitting .227 with nine homers and 44 RBIs in 95 games at Triple-A Durham this season. Gillasapie was rated as the 10th-best prospect in Tampa Bay’s farm system and was a first-round pick of the Rays in 2014. He entered the season rated as the No. 74 prospect in the game by Baseball America.
“Casey is a recent first-round pick who has shown a quality approach at the plate with some power throughout his minor-league career,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement. “He gives us yet another highly touted hitter who has stood out at every level in the Rays system and increases our organizational depth as we continue to add prospects to the system.”
Gillaspie will be placed on the disabled list at Triple-A Charlotte because he’s dealing with a toe injury after fouling a ball off his foot. He’s expected to miss one or two weeks.
Gillaspie is the brother of Conor Gillaspie, a former White Sox third baseman. He’s a career .259 hitter with a .349 on-base percentage across four minor league seasons.
Jennings has a 3.45 ERA in 48 appearances this season.