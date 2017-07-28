Bears’ Pernell McPhee Undergoes Knee Surgery

(CBS) Two days after being placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list, Bears linebacker Pernell underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday morning, coach John Fox said. The surgery was termed a “cleanup” by Fox, and it’s unclear how long McPhee will be out.

While McPhee has had knee problems in each of his first two seasons in Chicago, the Bears didn’t foresee McPhee’s newest injury coming. It was discovered during a routine physical Wednesday after he reported to training camp.

McPhee’s continued knee problems are a great source of concern for the Bears. Knee injuries have now slowed him in each of his three seasons in Chicago after the team gave him a five-year deal worth just shy of $16 million guaranteed and up to about $39 million.

McPhee had 16 tackles and four sacks in nine games last season.

McPhee can’t practice with the Bears until he’s removed from the PUP list. He may continue to join team meetings and receive medical treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, general manager Ryan Pace shed light on McPhee’s situation in an interview on 670 The Score.

“We did our physicals yesterday, we had the conditioning tests yesterday,” Pace said. “You know, it’s inevitable. It’s part of the game. These guys come in, do their physicals and sometimes there’s things that surprise you. And being honest with you, Pernell’s had a good summer, a good offseason. His weight is at a good spot right now, and he came in and his knee was a little aggravated in the physicals that we had yesterday. And honestly, it’s the other knee. So we’re kind of working through that right now, trying to get that to calm down right now. And you know, PUP is a tool the NFL gives us. We should use it to our advantage, and I feel like we’re doing that, just being thorough. What exactly do we have here and what’s the best course of action?”