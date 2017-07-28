LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Child Among 3 Shot In Austin: Police

July 28, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: Austin, Chicago, child shot, West Side

(STMW) — A child was among three people wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 5:19 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Kamerling, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The child, a boy whose age was unknown, was shot in the arm and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to Stroger in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her body, police said. A 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

