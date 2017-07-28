Pedestrian Killed In East Garfield Park Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver hit a pedestrian with a vehicle and then left him for dead early Friday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.
The hit-and-run crash happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Congress, police said.
The 42-year-old man who was struck was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody Friday morning.
