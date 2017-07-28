Police: 26-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death Inside River North Apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death on Thursday night in River North, according to Chicago Police.
He was found with multiple lacerations about 8:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene inside an apartment in the 500 block of North State, police said.
No one was in custody Friday morning. Area North detectives have opened a homicide investigation.
