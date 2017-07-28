LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

In Fox Lake, A Sigh Of Relief As Flood Waters Recede

July 28, 2017 5:13 PM By Brad Edwards
Filed Under: Brad Edwards, flooding, Fox Lake

(CBS) – No one is happier to see the sun than those in water-logged Fox Lake, where flood cleanup continues.

Pistakee Lake is lapping itself back to where she belongs, one lick at a time, CBS 2’s Brad Edwards reports.

“I was thinking the sand-bagging and the keeping the water out and whatever was the worst, but the cleanup is actually the worst,” resident Kerri Bloom says.

At 5 Star Marina, they’re still calculating the financial damage. One thing is clear to Juaquin Dorad: It’s the worst flood they’ve seen, even worse than 2013.

There is good news. The weather forecast calls for sunny skies, and water levels dropped 3 inches alone on Friday, locals say.

