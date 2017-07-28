Rev. Jackson Creates Commission To Look Into Voter Suppression, Rather Than “Voter Fraud”

CHICAGO (CBS) — Civil Rights Leader Reverend Jesse Jackson said President Trump’s controversial Commission on Election Integrity should be looking at the suppression of minority voters and not almost non-existent “voter fraud.”

The President created the Election Integrity Commission after tweeting that he’d have won the popular vote last November but for, in his view, millions of illegal votes cast. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.

Reverend Jesse Jackson said the very idea of that Commission is outrageous.

“Speaking of voter fraud, that is fake news. There is no evidence of voter fraud, there is evidence of voter suppression,” he said.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson ridicules President Trump’s assertion about millions of illegal voters last November as “fake news.” He tells WBBM there was no evidence of systematic vote fraud, but there was voter suppression, especially in black and brown communities.

“That kind of shenanigans took place in North Carolina, that determined the outcome. It took place in Philadelphia. We only had one day to vote in Pennsylvania. It took place in Milwaukee, took place in Detroit, Michigan,” he said.

The founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition cites cases of polling places in black neighborhoods and on college campuses being moved, and other efforts making it harder to vote.

“Those who once denied the right to vote, have sought to nullify that vote in every election since,” he said.

Rev. Jackson said his Rainbow PUSH Coalition has set up its own commission of scholars and activists to look into such voter suppression.