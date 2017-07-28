Levine: Melky Cabrera Could Be Next To Leave White Sox

(CBS) — Melky Cabrera — the oldest, and most playoff-ready White Sox player still standing in the clubhouse — may be the next to put on his walking shoes and exit.

The veteran outfielder has watched the club’s front office make numerous deals these last two weeks. It has decimated the team’s depth and major-league ability to compete at a high level.

Cabrera, in the last year of a three-year, $44 million contract, understands the reality of the team’s rebuild and what it may mean to him. For now, he will do what all players do in this situation: deal with it.

“This has been really difficult to see all of your teammates come and go,” Cabrera said. “That is just the business. These are the decisions of the people who run the team. They know what is best for the franchise.”

If you ask the people who are in the know in the front office of the White Sox, they will tell you there have been a lot of important leaders coming through the clubhouse doors in the last three seasons. With Paul Konerko and Adam Dunn departing, Cabrera more than anyone else has led the team, according to these sources.

“Melky is a crossover guy for the whole team,” said one exec, who will go unidentified “He is not a media darling, but he has the attention of the group. Very well-respected by all in that room.”

Cabrera is not fast, but he runs the bases well. He is not a big power hitter, but he slugs against the best pitchers in the league. He is not an outfielder with a lot of range, but he makes terrific plays and throws out baserunners flat-footed from the warning track. You now get the gist of what Cabrera is all about.

“In our particular situation, Melky is a really good player that teams will have an interest in.” White Sox Manager Rickey Renteria said. “With our young players in the system, it is only a natural progression that they will move up if he is taken from us. If nothing happens, he remains to be a big part of sharing his experience with the guys and being a leader.

“I definitely believe he is underrated. He goes under the radar. The energy and great at-bats he brings to the game as well as his defense is great. He does a lot of good things in that clubhouse. He brings nuances that you see by being able to touch all of his teammates and make them feel a part of the group.”

If it were up to the feisty and friendly Dominican outfielder, he would finish his career as a Chicago White Sox player.

“I definitely would prefer to stay here,” Cabrera said. “I feel comfortable here. Everybody from the front office, managers, fans, and teammates have been great. I would like to stay here, but that is not my call. I am a White Sox and I would like to be here for a long time.”

That is not likely with the way the rebuild is going. This lifetime .286 hitter may find a new home soon.

He will be missed if and when that does happen.