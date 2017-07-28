4 Injured After Police Chase Ends In Crash On Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — A police chase ended in a fiery three-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday, sending four people to the hospital.
Police responding to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. on the 200 block of West 47th Street spotted a car fleeing the scene. Officers chased the driver onto the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan.
The fleeing car slammed into two other vehicles near 71st Street. One car smashed into a pole, and another ended up crumpled and smoking on the shoulder.
The driver who was fleeing police was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. His passenger was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.
One of the other drivers was trapped in his vehicle. Firefighters pulled him free, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The other was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
Officials shut down the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway near the crash site until about 4 a.m. as police investigated.
Charges were pending against the driver who fled from police.