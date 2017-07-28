1 Dead, 4 Wounded In South Shore Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and four were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.
They were standing on the sidewalk at 10:38 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street when someone inside a tan minivan fired shots, according to Chicago Police.
Two men, ages 18 and 19, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the younger man died and the older man was listed in critical condition, police said. The 18-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and the 19-year-old was struck in the abdomen and groin.
Two 21-year-olds took themselves to Jackson Park Hospital, one with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and the other shot in his left leg, police said. Both their conditions had stabilized.
The fifth victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in his left wrist and was taken to Trinity Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody late Thursday as Area Central detectives investigated.
