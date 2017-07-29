Man Dies After Being Pulled From Water At Oak Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 28-year-old man died after firefighters pulled him from the water at Oak Street Beach early Saturday morning.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports that authorities were called to Oak Street Beach around 3:45 a.m.
First responders say a woman who was in the water was able to get herself out, but firefighters needed to go after the man caught in the waves. They said they had a difficult time rescuing him.
The victim was in extremely critical condition when he was pulled out; he was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he later died.
Why the two were in the water, and how the man drowned, is still under investigation, but fire officials said they think the rip currents currently in Lake Michigan played a role.
The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Statement Friday morning, warning of high waves and dangerous rip currents. The warning remains in effect until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, as northerly winds of 10-25 mph are expected.
“Life-threatening waves and currents are expected at the beaches,” the NWS warning states. “People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water.”
22 of Chicago’s 27 beaches have a swim ban or advisories until further notice.
Fire officials are urging the public to follow their warnings.