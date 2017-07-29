‘Yet She Rise’ Aims To Stop Human Trafficking

CHICAGO (CBS) — The group ‘Yet She Rise’ hopes people will see their human trafficking displays this weekend in Wicker Park and feel uncomfortable.

Just steps away from a fountain at Ashland and Milwaukee, where a little girl was splashing around and chasing pigeons, there is a box with two child actors inside it, tape over their mouths and wrists.

“In a box, you know, roped and tied, with tape across their mouth, just to show how deep, and how serious, this situation is,” said Lamar Flowers, who’s with the organization. According to their Facebook page, Yet She Rise has a goal to put an end to human trafficking and help rebuild strength and confidence in victims.

Another display is at the corner of Milwaukee and Damen.

Flowers said one way to be on the lookout for someone who is being trafficked is to keep a keen eye and pay attention. “If something is going on with someone, they’re going to look for help and some type of support.”

Children make up one-third of the 21 million human trafficking cases around the world.

One onlooker, Pedro Gonzalez, is the father of a 10-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son.

“Seeing them get to the age where they’re going to have to be on their own, or want to do things on their own, it’s just always in the back of your mind,” he said.

The United Nations’ “World Day Against Trafficking in Persons” is on Sunday.