White Sox Trade Melky Cabrera To Royals For 2 Prospects

(CBS) Continuing to sell off all their veterans, the White Sox traded outfielder Melky Cabrera to the Royals on Sunday for two prospects.

In return, Chicago received 22-year-old right-hander A.J. Puckett and 23-year-old left-hander Andre Davis. The White Sox also sent the Roayls cash considerations.

Ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the Royals’ system, Puckett has a 3.90 ERA and 98 strikeouts across 108 1/3 innings at Class-A this season. He was selected in the second round by the Royals in the 2016 amateur draft.

Davis has a 4.83 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings at Class-A this season. He was selected by the Royals in the eighth round of the 2015 amateur draft.

The 32-year-old Cabrera is hitting .295 with 13 homers and 56 RBIs in 98 games. He had been with the White Sox since signing a three-year deal before the 2015 season. Cabrera is set to be a free agent this November.

As the White Sox traded the likes of Jose Quintana, Todd Frazier, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, Anthony Swarzak and Dan Jennings in recent weeks, Cabrera knew it was only a matter of time before he was dealt too.

“This has been really difficult to see all of your teammates come and go,” Cabrera said Friday. “That is just the business. These are the decisions of the people who run the team. They know what is best for the franchise.”