Woman In Bike Lanes Fatally Struck By Car Near UIC

July 30, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Bike Lanes, Fatal Accident, Hit By Car, Lauren Victory, University of Illinois at Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman standing in the bike lanes near the University of Illinois at Chicago was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports that the 41-year-old was getting out of her car at her home when she was hit by another car around 1:30 a.m.

She was in the bike lanes on Roosevelt Road near Racine, apparently talking to a friend.

The impact killed the mother of two and damaged at least three cars.

The victim’s cousin said the driver was speeding; police could not confirm that as of early Sunday morning, but did say alcohol was not a factor.

The 22-year-old behind the wheel was cited with negligent driving and hitting a pedestrian.

