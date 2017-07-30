Woman In Bike Lanes Fatally Struck By Car Near UIC

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman standing in the bike lanes near the University of Illinois at Chicago was fatally struck by a car early Sunday morning.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports that the 41-year-old was getting out of her car at her home when she was hit by another car around 1:30 a.m.
She was in the bike lanes on Roosevelt Road near Racine, apparently talking to a friend.
The impact killed the mother of two and damaged at least three cars.
The victim’s cousin said the driver was speeding; police could not confirm that as of early Sunday morning, but did say alcohol was not a factor.
The 22-year-old behind the wheel was cited with negligent driving and hitting a pedestrian.