Bears’ Markus Wheaton Undergoes Appendectomy

July 31, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Markus Wheaton
(Getty Images)

(CBS) Bears receiver Markus Wheaton underwent an appendectomy Sunday morning, coach John Fox said.

There’s no timetable on Wheaton’s return to the field as the Bears continue training camp. The 26-year-old Wheaton signed a two-year deal with the Bears in the offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Steelers. He was projected to be a key part of the offense after Chicago lost receiver Alshon Jeffery in free agency.

“He had some stomach pains last night around 4 a.m., and our training staff did a good job getting him and he had the appendectomy at probably 9 o’clock this morning,” Fox told reporters. “They’ll keep him in the hospital tonight. It’s a scope type of procedure, but they caught it.

“It was inflamed, not ruptured, which is a good thing. So he’ll start that recovery process.”

Wheaton had three catches in 2016, when he played just three games because of a shoulder injury. He had 44 catches for 749 yards in 2015.

