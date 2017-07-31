Child Drowned In Family Swimming Pool In Elwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 22-month-old boy drowned in a family’s swimming pool Saturday afternoon in southwest suburban Elwood.
Traeger A. Moore was found unresponsive in the pool in the 19000 block of Raymond Drive in Elwood, according to the Will County coroner’s office.
He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead at 2:14 p.m., the coroner’s office said.
Preliminary autopsy results Sunday revealed Traeger drowned. A final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date, pending police, autopsy and toxicological reports.
The Will County sheriff’s office is investigating the death.
