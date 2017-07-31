N.J. Gov. Chris Christie Confronts Heckling Cubs Fan: ‘You’re A Big Shot’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs and Brewers faced off this weekend, but it’s what happened in the stands that has the Internet buzzing, as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie got in a Cubs fan’ face after being heckled on Sunday.

WISN-TV reporter Ben Hutchison was at Miller Park on Sunday afternoon when Cubs fan Brad Joseph called out Christie.

“When he initially was going up the stairs, I yelled his name. He was already quite a bit past me, and probably 30 feet away. I yelled his name, and I told him that he sucked,” Joseph said.

When Christie came back, Joseph called him another name.

“I called him a hypocrite, because I thought, you know, it needed to be said; and he then turned around, and walked all the way back towards me, and got up in my face for what seemed like a long time. It was probably only about 30 seconds or a minute,” Joseph said. “He was kind of kneeing me with his knee; like, very clear he was making contact, like, ‘Oh, you want to do something? You want to start something here?”

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

Hutchison recorded the end of the confrontation, as Christie got in Joseph’s face after being called a hypocrite.

On the video, Christie can be heard telling Joseph “you’re a big shot.”

“I appreciate that,” Joseph shot back.

Joseph admitted he’s not a Christie fan, and said others in the crowd had been heckling the New Jersey governor, as well.

“I remained calm, and just said I was trying to watch the game; which I understand he was probably just trying to do the same thing. But at the same time, he is a public official, and this is America, and I think we have the right to say what you believe as long as it’s not crude or profane,” Joseph said.

Christie’s son works for the Brewers. His office has not made a public comment about the incident in the stands.